Riddings crash: Arrest after man, 92, dies in motorbike collision
A man has been arrested after a 92-year-old man who was in collision with a motorbike died from his injuries.
The crash between the pedestrian and the motorbike happened in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, at about 09:30 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.
The elderly man died in hospital, prompting a police appeal urging witnesses to contact the force.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Officers have asked anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.
