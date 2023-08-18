Derby A38 flyover scheme gets government go-ahead
Plans to revamp three major roundabouts in Derby have passed a major planning milestone.
Upgrades to the Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton islands have been discussed for years, with one scheme rejected by the High Court in 2021.
Now the government has given permission for new plans to proceed.
Final approval is still needed to start construction and there is a six-week period where people can legally challenge the decision.
Budgeted at £250m when discussed in 2020, the scheme is designed to cut congestion on this stretch of the A38, where local traffic meets vehicles travelling between Birmingham and the M1.
It will use a series of flyovers and underpasses to allow traffic to flow more freely.
But campaigners succeeded in blocking the previous scheme due to its environmental impact.
The revised plans have now received a Development Consent Order, effectively planning permission for the work.
National Highways regional delivery director Anita Prashar said: "This vital work will deliver much-needed additional capacity, providing better connectivity for people and businesses and safer journeys for everyone.
"Whilst we still need to get final approval to start construction, we will begin to remobilise and reprogramme the project, which could take a minimum of 12 months.
"We look forward to continuing to work with our customers and local stakeholders as we take the project forward."
