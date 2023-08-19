Woman to walk England's 10 national parks with her dog
A walker says she is "nervous and excited" as she embarks on a venture through all 10 of England's national parks with her rescue dog.
Jen Lowthrop, of Matlock, is aiming to cover more than 1,000 miles (1,609km), which she aims to complete in 10 weeks.
The 38-year-old hopes to raise £10,000, which would be donated to the Peak District National Park Foundation.
She has spoken about the importance of national parks ahead of her journey, which starts later.
Ms Lowthrop, who is also chair of trustees at the charity, says she wants to promote the "benefits of our national parks".
"During the Covid-19 pandemic, people started walking a lot more and many of us made the time to go for a walk", she added.
"I struggled with mental health in the past and walking and reading are my two things that keep me going, and I just want more people to experience that."
The preparation ahead of the journey meant Cookie, her Romanian rescue dog, also had to go through training.
"She has been out with me, she trains with me", Ms Lowthrop said.
"We practised some camping and she was very good - so I hope she will be OK."
Ms Lowthrop, who is also a travel blogger, added: "This challenge is a combination of all my favourite things: walking, writing, Cookie the dog, sharing the importance of national parks and connecting with nature."
