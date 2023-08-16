Derbyshire: Girl, 14, dies at Christian sports camp
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has died after falling ill at a Christian sports camp at one of the UK's top private schools.
The teenager was taken ill at Repton School, Derbyshire, on Monday and transported by ambulance to hospital, where she died later that evening.
Organiser Christians in Sport, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said it was "deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news".
The week-long residential event, for children aged 11-17, was ended early.
Christians in Sport gave its condolences to the teenager's family and those impacted by her death in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"In light of these events we took the decision to end the camp," it said.
