Charity hails 'hero' refugee after river rescue
- Published
A man has been saved from drowning by a stranger who found him face down in a river in Derby.
It has emerged the rescuer was an Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and is now claiming asylum.
Muhammed climbed a security fence after seeing the man in a hydro-electric channel beside the River Derwent at the city's River Gardens on Friday.
A local charity has described Muhammed, who fought alongside British troops, as a hero.
Muhammed, who does not speak English, does not want to be identified due to security concerns.
As he was not working for UK forces, he did not qualify for a British refugee visa and came to Britain in a small boat.
He said of the rescue: "Because his life was in danger, I felt sorry about him when I saw him, and I didn't realise how I saved him.
"I felt really happy that I saved a person's life and saved him from danger."
He added: "When I took him out of water I had a very happy feeling.
"I'm happy that he's fine. I hope I can see him in person again, I know he is fine but would be good to see him in person and make sure he's alright."
Other asylum seekers who were present carried the man to paramedics.
The rescue has been publicised by a Derby charity supporting Muhammed while he waits to hear if he will get permission to settle and work in the UK.
Steve Cooke, chair of Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity, said: "When something dramatic happens you need someone to actually do something quickly, which is what he did.
"He was a hero as well and very brave because he was in one of the most dangerous parts of the river, in the hydro-electric weir at the side of the river, so it's incredibly dangerous, but he went in and started to pull the guy out and then other asylum seekers also came to help him.
"We wanted to show everyone that asylum seekers are normal human beings who will respond when someone is in need."
An ambulance crew took the rescued man to Derby Royal Hospital and police said he had not suffered serious injuries.
