Derbyshire: Injured walker rescued from beauty spot
Mountain rescuers rushed to the aid of a walker after she injured herself at a Peak District beauty spot.
Derby Mountain Rescue Team said the woman broke her ankle when she fell over in a cave while walking between Dovedale and Milldale on Friday afternoon.
The woman tried to carry on but was unable to continue, the team said.
Rescue workers gave her pain relief before carrying her to the road, where she was taken by ambulance to hospital.
