Derbyshire Police officer who assaulted colleague in bar is sacked
A police officer who assaulted his colleague after drinking "between 13 and 15 pints" of beer has been sacked.
Derbyshire Police dismissed PC Darren Mabbott after he was found guilty of common assault in Matlock in April.
A misconduct hearing heard that while Mabbott had an "unblemished" service record over 20 years to the force, his actions were "unacceptable".
Chief Constable Rachel Swann told the hearing: "The only outcome I feel able to impose is dismissal without notice."
It was previously heard Mabbott struck his colleague PC Robert Smith in the face before later slapping him on the shoulder in the early hours of 30 April 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North East Derbyshire Magistrates' Court was told Mabbott had drunk "between 13 and 15 pints" of beer at Monk Bar in Dale Road.
The judge handed Mabbott a 12-month conditional discharge for his actions and imposed costs of £750.
'Lost self-control'
The outcome of an internal investigation of the incident was heard during a Derbyshire Constabulary misconduct hearing at the end of July.
It concluded Mabbott pushed PC Smith away "with some force" after PC Smith tried to put his arm around his shoulder.
Rachel Swann said Mabbott had lost "self-control" and rejected his claims of self-defence.
Witnesses told the misconduct hearing that Mabbott was "highly valued" within the force and had an "unblemished" service record over two decades.
However, the chief constable said keeping him in his role would not serve the public interest.
She said a final written warning would not suffice "because it would suggest that physical violence between colleagues could be tolerated when in my view it is unacceptable".
"I am driven to the view that a conviction of this type, on these facts, is inconsistent with continuing to serve as a police officer and the only outcome I feel able to impose is dismissal without notice," she added.
