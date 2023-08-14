Man dies after becoming unwell at Bloodstock festival
- Published
A man has died after being taken ill at a music festival in Derbyshire.
Police were called by staff at Bloodstock festival at about 20:55 BST on Saturday to reports the man had been taken ill at the campsite.
Ambulance crews also went to the scene in Catton Park but the man - in his 20s - died shortly afterwards.
A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman says the death is not believed to be suspicious, adding a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson for Bloodstock festival added: "We were all devastated to learn of someone's passing at Bloodstock this year.
"We send out sincerest condolences to all the family and friends affected by this tragic death. This individual was one of our own, a Bloodstocker, so this has hit us all hard."
The heavy metal festival - which featured headline acts Megadeth, Killswitch Engage and Meshuggah - saw more than 18,000 people camp on site from Thursday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.