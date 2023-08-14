Man dies after becoming unwell at Bloodstock festival
A man has died after being taken ill at a music festival in Derbyshire.
Police were called by staff at Bloodstock festival at about 20:55 BST on Saturday to reports the man had been taken ill at the campsite.
Ambulance crews also went to the scene in Catton Park but the man - in his 20s - died shortly afterwards.
A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman says the death is not believed to be suspicious, adding a file is being prepared for the coroner.
The festival - which featured headline acts Megadeth, Killswitch Engage and Meshuggah - saw more than 18,000 people camp on site from Thursday.
