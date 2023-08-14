Neglected Swadlincote street trees creating 'tunnel of darkness'
Falling branches, gloomy gardens, patchy internet and blocked drains are being blamed on huge trees that line a Derbyshire street.
Springfield Road, in Swadlincote, is believed to have had its trees planted in around 1940.
But residents say the county council's failure to carry out maintenance is causing multiple problems.
The authority said it carried out regular inspections and had identified three trees for felling.
All of the trees on Springfield Road are covered by a tree preservation order, legally protecting them from harm and also placing an obligation to maintain their condition said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Lloyd Stacey, a 46-year-old mechanic, and his mother, Janet, are both long-term residents.
He said falling branches were a constant problem, with one tearing the solar panels off his motor home.
Leaves blocking drains and sticky sap and lower branches blocking pavements had become increasingly common problems, he added.
"The residents of Springfield Road have had enough," Mr Stacey said.
"I have been asking since November for the trees to be maintained and they are just not maintaining them.
"Every person on this road will have something bad to say about the trees and most have made complaints to the council already about it.
"We have made complaints every year. Nothing is done and still nothing has been done about it."
Sue Nickels, 60, said the trees were causing a "tunnel of darkness" by covering street lights, as well as leaving slippery walkways for residents, many of whom were elderly.
"We don't want them chopped down to here [shoulder height]," she said.
"We just want them to be maintained so we don't get all of this rubbish in our gutters, on our cars, on our windows, and we can turn the lights off during the day, and people can get off their driveways safely.
"There is going to be a serious accident at some point and I don't want that on my conscience."
A county council spokesperson acknowledged the "strength of feeling on this issue" and said inspections had recently been carried out.
"These inspections identified that three trees need to be felled on highways safety grounds and we'll look to carry this work out as soon as possible," they said.
"Replacement trees will then be planted later in the year.
"Work has also been carried out, and is ongoing, to remove lower basal growth around the trees to reduce damage to the street.
"Over future years there will be a phased maintenance programme to crown lift the trees alongside any other necessary maintenance works.
"We will also be discussing the future maintenance of the trees and wider maintenance agreements with the district council."
