Bennerley Viaduct: Bid to build visitor centre at historic bridge
A new visitor centre could be built at a Victorian viaduct if planning permission is granted.
Bennerley Viaduct, which spans the border between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, was reopened in 2022 after being closed for 54 years.
Plans to build a visitor centre and cafe have now been submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council.
The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct said the move would be 'good for the viaduct and the community'
The Grade II* listed viaduct opened as a railway bridge in 1877 near Ilkeston but was closed in 1968 as part of the Beeching railway cuts.
A £1.4m project to reopen it as a footbridge for cyclists and pedestrians was completed last year.
Kate Crossley, heritage and engagement lead at the charity, said: "The viaduct is an incredibly special heritage site which deserves national and international attention.
"We have ramp access on one side but we've always felt that we needed one on the other side so our vision of connecting the two counties for cyclists and walkers could be realised.
"At the same time we'll be able to build a small car park and visitor centre so people can drive right up to the viaduct.
"We're proud of the project and believe this development will do so much for the viaduct and the local community."
It is the longest wrought iron viaduct in the country and crosses the River Erewash connecting Ilkeston, Derbyshire with Awnsworth, Nottinghamshire.
As part of the proposals, a cycle and pedestrian embankment would be constructed to connect the eastern end of the viaduct.
A visitor centre, including an education and exhibition space, cafe, outdoor seating and a bike store, would also be built, while there would be a 22-vehicle car park and space for 16 bicycles.
Cars would be able to access the site from the A6096 Shilo Way.
In a planning document, on behalf of the Friends of the Bennerley Viaduct, architects Marsh Grochowski said: "The structure has been reclaimed for use by the community and incorporated into a walking and cycling route.
"The process is enabling volunteers to become actively involved in a regeneration project and capitalise on the industrial heritage of their community."
