Derby: Boy arrested over death of pigeon shared on social media
A boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a pigeon after a video shared on social media appeared to show a bird being harmed in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers believed it happened on Exeter Street at about 10:00 BST on Monday.
The boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and has since been bailed.
A force spokesman said officers "are not looking for anyone else".
"[Police] received a high number of calls and officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the video," a statement said.
"We would like to thank members of the public who have helped with inquiries but would now urge people not to continue to share the video for legal reasons."
