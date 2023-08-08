Man who fled UK to Bulgaria after terrorism charges jailed
A man who was found with explosive materials and downloaded terrorist bomb-making manuals has been jailed.
David Bodill, of Buxton, Derbyshire, was found with extremist material that showed attacks and beheadings on his laptop and other devices in March 2020.
The 29-year-old fled to Bulgaria after he was charged but was extradited back to the UK by authorities in January.
Bodill was found guilty after a trial at Manchester Crown Court and jailed for two years and six months.
Derbyshire Police said it was alerted to Bodill after it received intelligence that he had bought materials for explosives.
In a search of his home in Alma Street on 2 March 2020, officers found a notepad detailing references to chemicals that he had bought, which if mixed in the correct amounts, could be used to make explosives.
Bodill had searched for how to make gunpowder and downloaded terrorist bomb-making manuals, police added.
'Dangerous individual'
Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands found Bodill had also downloaded extremist material from both extreme right-wing and Islamic terror organisations that showed attacks and beheadings.
Police added during an interview, he claimed the material was used for "legitimate usage", adding he was interested in pursuing a career in firearms manufacturing.
Bodill was charged with an offence under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 22 October.
However, he had fled to Bulgaria and told police he had no plan to return to the UK.
Bodill was arrested by Bulgarian authorities in January and remanded in prison prior to his trial.
A jury at Manchester Crown Court returned a guilty verdict, and on Tuesday, Bodill was sentenced.
Det Supt Frank Fraser described Bodill as a "dangerous individual".
"Not only had he researched and written his own notes on bomb making but had also searched for and downloaded extreme footage from various terrorist groups," he said.
"While he did not appear to have any significantly extreme political views, his interest in such matters - combined with his bomb-making materials and handbooks - makes for a dangerous individual.
"We have seen an increasing number of people being exposed to extremist material online and I would urge anyone who has any concerns about any of the family or friends who may be exhibiting concerning behaviour to report it."