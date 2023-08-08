Crowdfunded mural brightens up Derbyshire town

Belper mural
Steph Walsh said she hoped the new mural on the gable end of her house would be enjoyed by visitors

A woman in Derbyshire says she is "really happy" after adding a brightly-coloured mural to the end of her home.

Steph Walsh, who lives in Belper, commissioned artist Sarah Yates to produce the artwork, which features kingfishers, magnolias and a nod to the town's industrial history.

Ms Walsh said she had been considering the idea for about 15 years.

Crowdfunding provided money for the project, with any surplus to be donated to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

The mural is the culmination of an idea that Ms Walsh first had about 15 years ago

After the artwork received positive comments on social media, Ms Walsh said she hoped the mural would become a much-loved local landmark.

"When you drive into Belper and you see that expanse of grey wall, it's screaming out for a mural," she told BBC Radio Derby.

"I think it will be a positive thing for Belper - it will be the first thing you see as you drive in."

