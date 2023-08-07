Corey Duffy: Man denies murder over fatal Derby stabbing

Emergency services were called to Bass Street on the afternoon of 11 June

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder over a stabbing in a Derby street.

Police were called to Bass Street at about 15:45 BST on 11 June, where 30-year-old Corey Duffy was found with stab wounds and later died despite receiving treatment from emergency services.

Brandon Froggatt made his plea during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

The 20-year-old, of Ashley Street in Derby, is set to go on trial at the same court from 20 November.

