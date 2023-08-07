Corey Duffy: Man denies murder over fatal Derby stabbing
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder over a stabbing in a Derby street.
Police were called to Bass Street at about 15:45 BST on 11 June, where 30-year-old Corey Duffy was found with stab wounds and later died despite receiving treatment from emergency services.
Brandon Froggatt made his plea during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
The 20-year-old, of Ashley Street in Derby, is set to go on trial at the same court from 20 November.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.