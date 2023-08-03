Belper Leisure Centre: Deal agreed for threatened site
The future of a leisure centre in Derbyshire has been secured after a new operator was found.
Belper Leisure Centre, previously run by a charitable trust, was facing permanent closure in June due to rising energy costs.
Insolvency firm PKF Smith Cooper said an agreement has been reached to replace trustees with appointees from not-for-profit company Trilogy Active.
Amber Valley Borough Council will also continue to help with costs.
Lawrence Kay, director of wellbeing and enterprise at Trilogy Active, said the Northamptonshire-based company plans to develop the leisure centre into a "sustainable" site and become a "wellbeing organisation" for the whole community.
"Belper were in a very challenging situation, and we feel that we can support them," he said.
"I believe we can come in with a new business plan to tackle the issues that they've faced."
In a statement Adrian Evans, former chairman of Belper Leisure Centre, backed the change in management.
"Whilst it has been a difficult period for the leisure centre, we are pleased with the outcome and feel confident that [it] is in safe hands," he said.
