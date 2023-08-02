Derbyshire Police special constable threw glass at man in Derby bar
A police special constable threw a drink and a glass at a member of the public during a row at a bar, a misconduct hearing has heard.
The panel heard the off-duty officer from Derbyshire Police committed gross misconduct during a row while socialising at Revolucion de Cuba, Derby, on 27 May last year.
The woman, whose name was not released, has been barred from policing.
A three-day hearing was held at the force's headquarters in Ripley.
The hearing was told the woman's partner collided with another man while dancing, leading to an altercation between three people, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
After walking towards the man while holding a glass in her hand, the special constable "proceeded to push him" and began "aggressively remonstrating" with him before her partner took her away.
She then threw a drink at the man, followed by a glass that "struck him near to his ear".
When the man punched her partner, the panel heard the woman "attempted to assault" the man before being restrained by a bystander.
Finding the incident amounted to gross misconduct, the panel said the "very serious" failure meant the officer, who had since left the force, would have been dismissed without notice had she still been serving as a special constable.
