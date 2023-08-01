Derby: Chaddesden homes evacuated after hand grenade discovery
Army explosives experts were called to a Derby street after an old hand grenade was discovered.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called after the device was found at a property in Renfrew Street, Chaddesden, at 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
The force said officers from the Explosive Ordnance Division were deployed and removed the grenade.
People living in adjacent homes were asked to leave but have since been allowed back.
A police spokesman said the grenade was real but was not a live explosive.
