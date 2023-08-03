Man and teenager injured in Littleover garage crash

Car crashed into garageNorth Eastwood Road Safety Campaign
The Mercedes A Class driver and passenger were taken to hospital after crash into garage

A 19-year-old driver and his teenage passenger have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garage, seriously damaging it.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision on Manor Road, in Littleover, Derby, just after 20:00 BST on Sunday.

The Mercedes A Class caused "significant damage" to the property.

The man and teenager's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and police have appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.