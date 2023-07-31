'Unphotogenic' dog waits six months to be rehomed
A dog who "doesn't take the best photo" has been waiting more than six months to be adopted, the RSPCA has said.
Izzy, a shar pei-Staffordshire bull terrier cross, has received very little interest from visitors at the charity's shelter in Derby.
Leanne Bojko from the kennel, said it was the longest an animal has had to wait to be rehomed for three to four years.
She said: "No matter how hard we try, she doesn't always take the best photo.
"I feel her pain."
But she said: "She loves with every fibre of her being."
When seven-year-old Izzy first came in to the shelter, she had little to no socialisation with other dogs.
Usually dogs face a two to three month wait to be rehomed, Ms Bojko said.
"The longer she's here the more almost accustomed to the life she'll become and that's not what we want for her," she said.
"It's always a mixture of emotions [when animals leave the shelter]. You're always happy, a little bit nervous as well.
"I think we'll be more happy than sad to see her finally get into that home environment.
"She will be a cracking member of the family. She will be happy."
