Derby: Kingsway Retail Park car park gets new layout
- Published
The layout of a Derby retail car park in which drivers were frequently stuck at peak times has been changed.
Kingsway Retail Park became known for gridlocked traffic, and in February 2023 nearby roadworks left some motorists trapped for hours.
But in granting permission for a new sportswear store, the city council insisted on modifications.
This has meant an entrance has been shut to traffic, while another access road has become two-way.
Blocked roundabout
Congestion at the retail park was particularly bad during Christmas and some school holidays.
One local taxi firm threatened to boycott future trips to the area if improvements were not made, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In considering the new store, a council report said there was concern it "could intensify vehicular movements and thereby exacerbate the existing highway-related issues".
The problems were identified as being caused by traffic queuing for spaces extending on to an internal roundabout, which in turn blocked circulation around the car park, leaving queues spilling on to surrounding roads.
By closing the access road, it is hoped traffic will move around the car park before getting to the roundabout.
The report concluded: "Any significant impacts from the development on the transport network (in terms of capacity and congestion), or on highway safety, can be effectively mitigated to an acceptable degree."
JD Sports will open its new megastore at Kingsway Retail Park on Saturday.
