Y Not Festival warns about muddy conditions and driving
Music fans attending Derbyshire's Y Not Festival have been warned about muddy conditions and told to allow extra time to get on site if arriving by car.
Organisers of the festival have warned the ground is "wet at the moment" and this could cause problems for drivers.
The festival had to be cancelled part-way through in 2017 due to safety concerns following heavy rain.
It then returned the following year at a new site adjacent to its former location.
Headliners this year include Royal Blood, Kasabian and Paul Weller.
A post on the festival's Instagram page said "extra measures" had been put in place on site following "a bit of rainfall overnight".
It advised people to choose "strong sensible strong footwear" and drive in second gear with low revs to avoid wheelspin.
The festival is taking place in Pikehall in the Derbyshire Dales over four days, with the live music starting on Friday.
The weather forecast is dry for Friday and Saturday, but thundery showers are forecast for Saturday and light rain showers are forecast for Sunday.
Heavy rain and wind in 2017 turned much of the festival site to mud and stopped headliners The Vaccines performing.
Festival organisers said the site was unsafe, as emergency services would not have been able to access parts of it.
