Jacob Crouch: Stepfather guilty of 'vicious' baby murder
- Published
The stepfather of a 10-month-old baby who endured a "culture of cruelty" has been found guilty of his murder.
Jacob Crouch suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch, 39, Derby Crown Court heard.
Jacob died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December 2020 at home in Linton, near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, having suffered a "living hell".
Jacob's mother Gemma Barton, 33, has been cleared of murdering the boy.
However, she was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The pair will sentenced at at the same court on Friday.
Crouch was also convicted of three counts of child cruelty.
During the trial, prosecutors said Jacob's injuries had been caused by him being kicked or stamped on.
They said neither parent gave him the care he "needed or deserved" or seeking medical attention for him.
