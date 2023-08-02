Jacob Crouch: Stepfather guilty of 'vicious' baby murder
The stepfather of a 10-month-old baby who endured a "culture of cruelty" has been found guilty of his murder.
Derby Crown Court heard Jacob Crouch suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch, 39.
Jacob later contracted an infection and died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December 2020 at home in Linton, near Swadlincote, Derbyshire.
Jacob's mother Gemma Barton, 33, has been cleared of murdering the boy.
However, she was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The pair will sentenced at at the same court on Friday.
During the trial, prosecutors said Jacob's injuries had been caused by him being kicked or stamped on.
They said that neither parent gave him the care he "needed or deserved".
