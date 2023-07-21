Adam Peaty's childhood swimming pool could be demolished
- Published
A former Derby leisure centre where gold medal swimmer Adam Peaty trained could be demolished.
Queen's Leisure Centre on Cathedral Road has stood empty since May 2022, having operated for 90 years.
Mr Peaty has said he regularly visited the venue as a child, learning how to become a competitive swimmer.
The council said all options remained open but they were exploring the "regeneration potential" of this part of the city.
The centre was popular with city residents, but closed shortly before the opening of the city's £42m Moorways Sports Village complex, with the council saying it was no longer fit for purpose.
Mr Peaty said he learned competitive swimming at the pool, under the guidance of former Olympian Mel Marshall.
He made a special visit to the site ahead of its scheduled closure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Derby City Council's new cabinet member in charge of the city centre, Nadine Peatfield, told a full council meeting: "All options remain open at this stage.
"The council has been exploring the regeneration potential of this part of the city centre and is in the process of procuring a delivery partner in order to determine the best possible outcome for the future of the QLC site and the wider area.
"A development brief is being prepared to support that process. While demolition of the site is a possible option, retaining use of the building or part of it will also be considered, in light of our climate commitment."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.