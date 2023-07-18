Dennis Clarke death: Teenager convicted of killing 82-year-old man
A teenager has been found guilty of the manslaughter of an 82-year-old man who was attacked at Derby bus station.
Dennis Clarke died in hospital nine days after he was punched and fell to the ground on 6 May 2021.
Omar Moumeche, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old, from Derby, will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.
