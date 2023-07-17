Derby College gets £3.5m grant for automotive industry training centre
- Published
A £3.5m government grant will help Derby College build a new centre where students will learn skills to help them find jobs in the automotive industry.
The college wants to build a facility focusing on new technologies and developing electric vehicles at its city-centre Roundhouse campus
The cash has come from the Department for Education's Post 16 capacity fund.
The government said the grant would help student secure rewarding jobs in the industry.
Net zero
The college said, subject to getting planning permission, it wanted to start construction work later in 2023 and have the new building ready to accept students for the start of the academic year in September 2024.
It said it wanted the building to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by using air-source heat pumps, thermal-resistant materials and solar panels.
Derby College Group director of estate Iain Baldwin said: "It is excellent news to be awarded this grant as this will enable us to create a building that will be totally aligned to the needs of the automotive industry.
"The building will incorporate facilities such as high-level lifts, and a double workshop and will be designed to integrate with the existing Stephenson Building."
Minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education Robert Halfon said: "Building a world-class skills and apprenticeships nation means listening to the specific needs of local people, businesses, and institutions.
"Supporting colleges not only boosts businesses, it extends the ladder of opportunity to even more people from all backgrounds who will be equipped with the skills they need to secure a rewarding job."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.