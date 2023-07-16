Derbyshire cat adoption centre marks milestone anniversary
A charity that helps to find new homes for cats in Derbyshire is marking its 25th anniversary.
Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre, near Ashbourne, has rehomed 22,000 cats and kittens since it first started in 1998.
Helen Wood, centre manager, said she was "really impressed" with what it had achieved.
The centre is hosting a gala on Sunday to celebrate the milestone and raise more funds for the charity.
Ms Wood said the centre's milestone year was also one of its most challenging.
This was due to two cats each having litters of eight kittens and the cost-of-living crisis.
"It has been our busiest year - the whole of Cats Protection countrywide are finding that our waiting lists are longer and a lot of people are needing our help because, sadly, the cost of living is impacting and they can't afford their pets," she said.
"We're doing what we can to help.
"We're also supporting some foodbanks so people can get some food to feed their cats."
At the open day on Sunday there will be games, food, raffle, music and a chance to see some of the cats looking for a new home.
