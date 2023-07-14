Green light for Eagle Market and pub demolition plan in Derby
Plans to demolish part of Derby's Eagle Market have been approved.
An application to convert the site into an indoor go-karting, drinking and amusement centre was submitted in November after owners Derbion said the site was "unsustainable" as it was.
Derby City Council's planning committee backed the switch at a meeting on Thursday.
It will also mean the Castle and Falcon pub will be demolished along with part of the market.
Jerry Pearce, chairman of the council's planning committee, said work would now be able to start once Derbion is ready, and believes the project will benefit the city.
"Basically it's all systems go, and we need to put a bit of pressure on them to get it started," he told BBC Radio Derby.
"Some things have to be knocked down for us to build up and to make it look brighter.
"If what is on the artist's impression comes off, it's going to look fantastic."
