Chesterfield: Man arrested after death following churchyard fight
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an "altercation" in Derbyshire.
The victim was involved in the altercation in the grounds of St Mary and All Saints - known as the Crooked Spire Church - early on 2 July.
The man, who was in his 50s, was subsequently found dead at his home in Chesterfield on 5 July, Derbyshire Police said.
The suspect, who is in his 20s and also from the town, remains in custody.
Detectives said they were keen to hear from potential witnesses who were in the area of the church between 00:45 and 01:20 BST on 2 July.
