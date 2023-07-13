Derbyshire bus passengers offered free Sunday morning rides
Bus passengers in Derbyshire are being offered a free ride on six Sunday mornings during the summer.
Seven operators are taking part in the scheme, offering free bus journeys from until midday each Sunday.
Only services starting and ending in Derbyshire are included, and other exclusions apply.
The free fares are being paid for from the £47m government grant awarded to the county council to improve bus travel in Derbyshire.
The council said the free rides were being offered "to get people enjoying all the county can offer".
The operators taking part are:
- Trentbarton - except night buses
- Stagecoach Yorkshire, Stagecoach East Midlands and Stagecoach Manchester
- High Peak - except services 58 and 199
- Hulleys - except the Breezer service
- TM Travel
- Diamond Bus East Midlands - Midland Classic
- First South Yorkshire
Kinchbus' Skylink Derby service is not part of the promotion.
Buses that start their journeys in Derby are excluded, and passengers who start their journeys in the city cannot take advantage of the offer.
