Mission: Impossible: Tom Cruise 'can't wait' for fans to see train stunts
Tom Cruise has described his satisfaction at a stunt sequence from the latest Mission: Impossible movie in which a replica steam locomotive was crashed into a Derbyshire quarry.
Scenes were filmed at Darlton Quarry, Stoney Middleton, during 2021.
In a tweet, the star said: "This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life."
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opened in the UK on Monday.
It is the seventh film in the long-running franchise and stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.
In the sequence, Cruise's character Ethan Hunt is seen fighting with enemy Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, on top of a speeding train.
It culminates in the locomotive crashing over a cliff edge.
Work on construction of a railway track began at the quarry in April 2021.
The scene involving the locomotive crash was filmed in August 2021, and followed by another stunt involving a train carriage.
Cruise was spotted at the quarry during the filming of the stunts.
In a trailer posted on social media, the film's writer/director Christopher McQuarrie said: "There was not a surplus of trains available to be wrecked. We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it.
"Crashing the train involved multiplying factors of difficulty. Every single camera had exactly one shot at getting it right.
"Everything you are seeing in this spectacular train sequence is done to invest the audience in these characters."