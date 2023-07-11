Warning signs might have prevented cyclist's death, says coroner
A coroner has said signs should have been put up to warn cyclists about a "badly degraded" stretch of road where a woman fell from her bike and was fatally injured.
Carolyn Dumbleton died after crashing in Willersley Lane, Cromford, Derbyshire, in July 2018.
An inquest heard other riders reported falls at the same spot in the weeks before and repairs were scheduled.
However they had not been completed before Mrs Dumbleton's accident.
The hearing at Chesterfield Coroners Court was told Derbyshire County Council, the highways authority, had been made aware of the damage to the road in May, 2018, when another cyclist fell on Willersley Lane.
The council then undertook to carry out repairs by August.
Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said: "Quite a deep area had been hollowed out in that section, which clearly posed quite a significant hazard to cyclists."
Mr Nieto said there had been six visits by highways workers to the sites before Mrs Dumbleton, 52, was injured there.
"The county council should have taken some interim measures to mitigate the hazard the degrading road surface posed to road users, particularly cyclists," he said.
"Warning signs should have been put up. They were not."
The inquest heard Mrs Dumbleton, from Lincoln, and her husband Ian were keen club cyclists who chose to go for a ride in Derbyshire that day.
GPS data showed they were going at 23mph (37 km/h) down a hill when they reached the degraded area.
Mr Nieto said the poor state of the road would only have been evident when they were 20m (65ft) from it, leaving them only two seconds to react.
The coroner said warning signs would have alerted Mrs Dumbleton, who might then have been able to slow down or take evasive action.
Mr Nieto said Mr and Mrs Dumbleton were "proficient and experienced" cyclists on well-maintained bikes and were not riding inappropriately fast at the time.
The court had heard from a senior council highways manager, Glynn Dutton, who conceded signs should have been put up.
Mr Nieto recorded a narrative conclusion that Mrs Dumbleton came off her bike, suffering unsurvivable injuries.
He added: "It is probable she came off her bike when she encountered a badly degraded road surface."
The council has been contacted for comment.
