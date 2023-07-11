Infinity Park: Major £150m development backed by planning officers
Proposals for a major £150m expansion of a Derby business park have been backed by planning officers.
Derby City Council's planning committee is now set to examine plans for the Infinity Park site in the south of the city at a meeting on Thursday.
The proposals, if approved, seek to create a new hotel, pub, drive-thru cafe and office buildings.
It could bring almost 3,000 jobs to the city as a result, planning documents claim.
The current 100-acre business park is located next to Rolls-Royce's Sinfin base.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says at this stage, outline permission is being sought for the development, so the finer details about its layout and how the potentially expanding business park will look in the future will go through a separate planning application - if this step gets approval.
In 2021, developer Infinity Park LLP gained planning consent for "Project Ivory" to create more office space and the development of the new nuclear manufacturing and research centre, which according to planning documents are both currently under construction.
It says the scheme "meets the high-quality development objectives of all relevant stakeholders, fulfils the aspiration of the vision, and is sustainable".
Planning officers at Derby City Council recommended approval subject to Section 106 agreements being agreed at a future date, saying job creation during the construction and operational phases of the development "are significant benefits arising from the proposal that have been given significant weight and are deemed to outweigh any harm arising".
