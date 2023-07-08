Jordan Sheehy: Police release car image in Derbyshire murder probe
Police investigating a fatal crash in Derbyshire have released an image of a car as they try to trace the driver.
Jordan Sheehy, 26, from Doncaster, died at the scene of a crash on High Lane, Ridgeway, on 1 July.
Derbyshire Police have already appealed for witnesses and video footage of the crash involving a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen T-Roc.
Officers said they believed the driver of the grey Seat Leon "may have witnessed the crash".
