Man killed in village crash named by police
- Published
Police have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Derbyshire.
Jordan Sheehy, 26, who is from the Doncaster area, died at the scene of the collision in High Lane, Ridgeway just after 13:40 BST on Saturday.
Kyle Buckley, 30, has been charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today and was remanded into custody for a trial at a later date.
Buckley also faces charges of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.
Derbyshire Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen T-Roc, and have asked anyone who saw what happened or has video footage to contact them.
