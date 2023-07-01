Derby College: Engineering workshop expansion planned
A city's college has revealed plans to expand its site by building a workshop for engineering students.
Derby College said a two-storey motor vehicle facility would become a "critical part" of supporting students in higher-level technical development.
If approved, the expansion would be built opposite Derby rail station.
The college said the space would reduce its liability on tenanted properties and would provide skills for a "wide range of engineering disciplines".
The proposed work involves constructing on the rear of the Stephenson building at the college's Roundhouse Campus at Pride Park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning documents submitted to the council said the new centre would "enable the provision of specialist motor vehicle workshops and teaching spaces supporting a wide range of engineering disciplines with an emphasis on sustainable engineering practices and digital design principles".
Derby City Council is expected to make a decision on the plans in September.
