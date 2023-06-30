Owen Fairclough: Three men appear in court charged with Breaston murder
Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a Derbyshire village.
Owen Fairclough, 21, was discovered unresponsive by a member of the public near a footpath in Risley Lane, Breaston, near Long Eaton, on 23 June.
David Oswald, 30, and 21-year-olds Jack Towell and Jason Hill appeared before Derby Crown Court on Friday.
The men were remanded in custody and told they would face a plea and trial preparation hearing on 31 July.
Oswald, of Granville Square, Birmingham; Towell, of Castle Boulevard in Nottingham; and Hill, of Derby Road, Risley, are due to go to trial in January next year.
Mr Fairclough, whose cause of death has not been disclosed, has been described him as "a loving young man" who "loved his family and his job" in a family tribute.
