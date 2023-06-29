Derbyshire hospice thanks community with 40th birthday cake

Treetops Hospice cake
The 3,000 pieces of cake will be enjoyed by staff, volunteers and people at the hospice's charity shops
By Liam Barnes & Jack Tymon
BBC News

A hospice in Derbyshire is giving out 3,000 pieces of birthday cake to thank the community for its support.

Treetops Hospice, on Derby Road in Risley first began helping patients four decades ago.

Staff and volunteers are being given the sweet treats on Thursday to recognise their help for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Comedian Johnny Vegas also thanked the hospice "for what you've brought to the community".

Sorry, we're having trouble displaying this content.View original content on Facebook
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.

Julie Heath, chief executive of the hospice, said she wanted to share the site's landmark day.

"When you think about birthdays, I always think about cake, and hospices are very famous for cakes, so we wanted to thank our community," she said.

"[They] have given us so much over the years and enabled us to thrive."

A range of cakes have been distributed to the hospice's 19 charity shops for free collection by customers and volunteers.

Chief executive Julie Heath said sending the cakes out was a way of saying thanks

Fiona Palmer, the chief cook who made all 3,000 portions, said she was happy to go beyond a normal day's work for the occasion.

"It was a bit of a mammoth effort," she said.

Fiona Palmer has been busy preparing all the cakes for the 40th birthday

Donna Barnes, from Borrowash, used Treetops' hospice at home service while her husband Tim was suffering from bowel cancer, and counselling sessions after he died.

She helped to decorate some of the cakes, which she said was "good fun" and a way for her to give back.

"I hope they'll be able to keep going for another 40-plus years," she said.

"The volunteers and the other staff are just so caring and kind."

Donna Barnes said the hospice had helped her through difficult times

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.