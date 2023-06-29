Sarah Henshaw: Vigil held for mother found dead in layby
A mother-of-two found dead in a layby has been remembered as "a big part of the community" after a vigil in her home town.
The body of Sarah Henshaw, 31, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was found by the A617 near Chesterfield on Monday.
About 40 friends and neighbours gathered outside her house, listened to a tribute and released a balloon.
Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has been charged with her murder.
A close friend of Ms Henshaw, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "We are all devastated, just so shocked.
"She was such a big part of the community, she would do anything to help anyone.
"Of course it is terrible news but the way the community has rallied around is a comfort.
"It was good to see so many people come to say goodbye."
A funding page set up to cover funeral costs and help her children has now raised more than £7,500.
Mr Hall is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
