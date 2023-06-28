Tideswell: Fresh witness appeal after 11 people injured by car
Officers investigating a crash in Derbyshire that left 11 pedestrians injured are appealing for information about three other vehicles.
Six teenagers and five adults were struck by a Tesla at the A623 Tideswell crossroads at 22:50 BST on Saturday.
The driver was arrested at the scene and has been released on conditional bail.
Police also want to speak to drivers of a silver VW Polo, a small red car and a dark coloured pick-up truck.
Detectives said the vehicles were see in the area at the time of the crash and the drivers could hold vital information about what happened.
Derbyshire Police said some of the 11 people were seriously injured but reports suggested more people were hurt.
Officers urged those people to come forward and speak to officers.
Police said the driver of the Tesla, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the crash.
He was also held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after drugs were found at a property in Tideswell.
The man has since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.
