Smart bins in Derby to send out alerts when full
- Published
Rubbish bins that send an alert when they are full are to be installed in a city's parks, streets and open spaces.
Sensors will be fitted in bins across Derby after the city council said a trial using 200 public bins cut bin visits by half and reduced public complaints about overflowing.
Previously, workers emptied bins based on a schedule or recurring complaints.
The council said the devices would improve efficiency and free up staff to carry out other work.
The predictive "fill-level" sensor technology details the order each bin should be emptied and the route the operatives should take from site to site, Derby City Council said.
The authority added the route optimisation would "cut out unnecessary trips and have a positive environmental impact".
Sam Kelly from Derby City Council described it as a "digital solution which has enabled a smarter, leaner way of working".
"This also allows a review of the current 'binfrastructure' as the system can be used to see if any bins are not being used," he added.