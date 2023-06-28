Sarah Henshaw: Funeral fundraiser for mother found dead in layby
More than £6,000 has been raised to help pay for a funeral for a mother-of-two who was found dead in a layby near the M1 motorway.
Police said the body of Sarah Henshaw, 31, from Ilkeston, was found by the A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Monday.
A 36-year-old man is in custody after being charged with her murder.
Shannaide Colebourne said she was "absolutely devastated" by the unexpected death of her friend.
After setting up the online collection, she said she was overwhelmed by the the generosity shown.
Ms Colebourne, 28, said: "Sarah was a lovely women - friendly and very helpful in the community.
"She was the most amazing mother to her precious little girls and made sure they never went without."
She said her death was a "massive unexpected shock" and the family did not have savings to pay for a funeral.
'Heartbroken'
"We are all so overwhelmed by all the donations received so far and it just goes to show how loved Sarah was," said Ms Colebourne.
"Her family are absolutely devastated and heartbroken.
"This money will help massively towards her funeral expenses and her children's future."
Darren Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with Ms Henshaw's murder.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
