Sarah Henshaw: Man charged with murder appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a layby near the M1.
Mother-of-two Sarah Henshaw was found just after midnight on Monday off the A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
Darren Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court for the first time on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Wearing a grey tracksuit and jumper and flanked by two dock officers, Mr Hall spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in a short hearing.
Members of Ms Henshaw's family were in the public gallery in court and remained silent throughout the hearing.
