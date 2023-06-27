Sarah Henshaw: Man charged with murdering mother-of-two
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found in layby near the M1 motorway.
Mother-of-two Sarah Henshaw was found just after midnight on Monday by the A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
Police had opened a murder investigation after the 31-year-old was reported missing from her home in Ilkeston on Friday.
Derbyshire Police say Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has now been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Ms Henshaw's family have paid tribute, saying they have been left "devastated" by her death.
Her mother, Lorraine, described her daughter as "a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much".
"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind," she said.
"As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever."