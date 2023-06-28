Owen Fairclough: Family's tribute to 21-year-old found dead in Breaston
- Published
A man whose death has prompted a murder investigation has been described as a "homely, kind person" by his family.
The body of Owen Fairclough, 21, was discovered near Risley Lane in Breaston, Derbyshire, on Friday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
Jack Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard in Nottingham, has been charged with his murder.
In a statement, Mr Fairclough's family said he was "a loving young man. He loved his family and his job".
They added: "He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking.
"Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day.
"We are devastated to lose him."
Mr Towell is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two other men, aged 21 and 30, have also been arrested. They remain in police custody.
Detectives said they were keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the death.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.