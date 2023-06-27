Derby pub landlord says roadworks are costing him £2k a week
- Published
A pub landlord says months of roadworks in part of Derby city centre have badly affected his and neighbouring businesses.
Steve Kirk, who runs The Neptune in Osmaston Road, said customers had been driven away from the area by the long-running works around St Peter's Street.
Mr Kirk told BBC Radio Derby his takings had dropped by £2,000 a week.
Derby City Council said it would review the roadworks but the disruption was temporary.
The council began work to upgrade St Peter's Street, Babington Lane and Gower Street for pedestrians and cyclists in January.
Mr Kirk, who has run The Neptune for 26 years, said: "It [the disruption] has been going on for months.
"It's stopped all passing trade and all the shops down here are being affected badly.
"At the minute I reckon I'm down about £2,000 a week in takings.
"I need compensating really for loss of earnings.
"At the minute Saturday night is a waste of time."
Mr Kirk added: "First they (the council) said it would be done by the end of April, then the end of July but I don't know if I believe that - unless they mean July next year."
He said some of his disabled regulars had stopped coming because taxies were dropping off 50 yards (47.5m) away and it was hard for them to navigate the traffic cones and narrow temporary paths.
A city council spokesperson said it had had contacted Mr Kirk and project managers were looking to see if it was possible to make any changes to the current barriers, or display extra signs.
The spokesperson said: "Whenever necessary improvement works take place, a small amount of temporary disruption unfortunately occurs. However, we work proactively to mitigate this by maintaining regular contact with affected businesses and working in partnership with them.
"The works taking place around St Peter's Street, Gower Street and Babington Lane are to install a series of upgrades to streets and footpaths which will make active travel, such as walking and cycling, easier for citizens."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.