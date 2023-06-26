East Midlands gambling addiction support service launched
- Published
A mental health treatment and support service has been set up for people struggling with gambling addiction.
The East Midlands Gambling Harms Service is a free, dedicated service run by a team of NHS workers including clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers.
Support is provided through virtual treatment programmes and group workshops.
People are able to seek help themselves or can be referred by their GP.
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the service from Derby, said treatment was personalised to each individual.
A range of approaches are available including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) or Psychodynamic psychotherapy, which focuses on emotional and relational difficulties that may trigger and maintain problem gambling.
Chris Kershaw, 46, from Kegworth in Leicestershire, became attracted to gambling on fruit machines as a 13-year-old.
He progressed to heavy gambling on sports events including football and horse racing in his adulthood via betting shops and online.
"For me 24/7 compulsive gambling led to a breakdown and suicide attempt in February 2006.
"I lost everything - not just money but also many relationships, which had a massive impact on my mental health," he said.
Mr Kershaw - who has not gambled for the last 17 years - said he turned his life around with the help of a support group.
He said the new service would "help people lead better, more fulfilling lives".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.