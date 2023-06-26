Sarah Henshaw: Body found in search for missing woman
Police searching for a missing women thought to be "seriously hurt or deceased" have found a body in a layby near the M1 motorway.
Police said the body was discovered just after midnight on Monday by the A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
It is believed to be Sarah Henshaw, 31, who was last seen at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, on 20 June.
Officers have been granted more time to question a man already in custody on suspicion of her murder.
The murder investigation was launched by Derbyshire Police after Ms Henshaw was reported missing on Friday.
At the time, the force said information in relation to her disappearance led them to believe she may be seriously hurt or dead.
Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van near junction 29 of the M1 in the early hours of Wednesday.
