Sarah Henshaw: Police treating woman's disappearance as murder
- Published
A man has been arrested after police launched a murder investigation into the disappearance of a Derbyshire woman.
Sarah Henshaw, 31, was last seen at about 21:00 BST on 20 June at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.
Officers said the arrested man remained in custody, but released no further details about him.
They appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van seen near junction 29 of the M1 early on 21 June.
When she disappeared, Ms Henshaw was thought to have been wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps. She has a tattoo on her right foot.
Det Insp Maria Pleace said: "We have information in relation to Sarah's disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.
"Sarah's disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time."
